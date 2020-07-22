1 person life-flighted from accident in Salem

SALEM, W.Va. — One person has been injured in a single-vehicle accident that happened in Salem on Wednesday morning.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communication Center, the accident occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. when a single vehicle rolled over in the Long Run area of Salem.

The Salem and Reynoldsville fire departments responded to the scene and were assisted by Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies and Salem Police, according to comm center officials.

The patient was transported to the hospital via life flight air medical services.

