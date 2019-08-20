1 person sent to hospital after vehicle accident on I-79 in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A vehicle accident on I-79 has caused one person to be transported to the hospital and one northbound lane to shut down, according to WV 511.

The accident occurred approximately at 6:13 p.m. on I-79 northbound at Mile Marker 126.

According to Harrison County 911, One person has been transported to United Hospital Center. There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

There is no word on what caused the incident. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating, according to Harrison County 911.

Traffic is backed up and WV 511 encourages people to proceed with caution and prepare to stop.