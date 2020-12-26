1 person sent to the hospital following house fire in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One person was sent to the hospital Friday night following a house fire in Clarksburg,

It happened just before 10:40 on Limestone Road.

According to 911 officials, one person was sent to United Hospital Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Several local fire crews, including Mount Clare, Nutter Fort, Reynoldsville, Spelter and Stonewood, as well as the Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County EMS and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this hour.

