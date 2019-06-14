UPDATE: Deputies release name of victim in fatal car crash on I-79

UPDATE: 6/14/19

Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies have released the name of the victim following Wednesday night’s fatal crash. Deputies said, Kayla Marie Cottrill, 30, of Mount Clare, died as a result of the rollover accident on Interstate 79.

UPDATE: 6/13/19

Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies have confirmed that the female driver was killed as a result of Wednesday night’s crash.

ORIGINAL: 6/12/19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – 1 person was taken to the hospital following a single vehicle rollover accident in Harrison County.

911 officials say, the accident happened just before 12:15 a.m. on Interstate 79 south bound at mile marker 129.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department along with the Bridgeport Fire Department, and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene where 1 vehicle was flipped on it’s side. The patient was taken to United Hospital Center.

