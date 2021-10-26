1 person transported after 3-vehicle accident on Jerry Dove Drive

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — One person has been transported as a result of a three vehicle-accident on Jerry Dove Drive in Bridgeport.

According to the Harrison County Communications Center, the center received a call of an accident on Jerry Dove Drive at 2:33 p.m. on Tuesday.

When first-responders arrived, they found a three-vehicle accident in that area, however, no road closures took place as a result, comm center officials said.

One person was transported to UHC via Harrison County EMS; also on scene were the Bridgeport Fire Department and the Bridgeport Police Department who will be performing an investigation into the accident.