WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was transported after an accident on I-79 in Marion County.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, a call of a three-vehicle accident was reported at around 3:15 p.m. on Friday.

When first responders arrived, they closed down one of the southbound lanes of I-79 near the 132-mile marker, comm center officials said.

One person was transported as a result of the accident, and the Pleasant Valley Fire Department and West Virginia State Police responded to the incident, according to the comm center.

The lane is still closed at this time, however, no further information is available.