LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was transported after a vehicle accident in Lost Creek Tuesday afternoon.

The call for the crash came in just before 2 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center.

When first responders arrived, they confirmed that an individual was injured as a result of the incident, comm center officials said.

An air medical service was called to transport the patient, however, Harrison County EMS was able to transport the individual to UHC via ground, according to the comm center.

Also responding to the scene were the West Milford Fire Department, as well as the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, comm center officials said. No information on the extent of injuries is available at this time.