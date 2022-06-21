LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been transported after a car fire on I-79 in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call of a car fire came in at 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday taking place at the 108-mile marker of I-79 southbound.

When crews arrived on scene, they confirmed the vehicle was on fire, and reported that there was one individual with an injury, comm center officials said.

That person was transported via Healthnet air-medical service, and lanes are currently closed while crews work the scene, according to the comm center.

Responding to the scene are the Anmoore, Lost Creek and Mount Clare fire departments; no information on the extent of injuries is available at this time, comm center officials said.