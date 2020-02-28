1 person transported after collision involving 2 coal trucks in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — An accident involving two coal trucks in Marion County has resulted in one person being transported.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, the accident occurred at about 12:10 on Friday afternoon when two coal trucks collided at the intersection of Freedom Highway and Helens Run Road in Fairmont.

One patient was transported to the hospital via Marion County Rescue Squad, comm center officials said, and the Fairmont Detachment of the West Virginia State Police and the Worthington Volunteer Fire Department.