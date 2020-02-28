Snowbird School Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

1 person transported after collision involving 2 coal trucks in Fairmont

Emergencies
Posted: / Updated:
ambulance_1513782168742.jpg

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — An accident involving two coal trucks in Marion County has resulted in one person being transported.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, the accident occurred at about 12:10 on Friday afternoon when two coal trucks collided at the intersection of Freedom Highway and Helens Run Road in Fairmont.

One patient was transported to the hospital via Marion County Rescue Squad, comm center officials said, and the Fairmont Detachment of the West Virginia State Police and the Worthington Volunteer Fire Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories