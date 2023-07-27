BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been transported following a rollover accident in Bridgeport.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call of a single-vehicle rollover accident with entrapment was received at 1:18 p.m. on Thursday on West Main Street in Bridgeport near the pool.

When crews arrived on the scene, they did confirm that there was a patient entrapped in the vehicle and an extrication took place in order to remove her, comm center officials said.

During the extrication, the roadway was closed down, and after the female patient was transported via Bridgeport EMS, the roadway was reopened, according to the comm center.

Responding to the scene were the Bridgeport Police, Bridgeport Fire and Bridgeport EMS; no information on the patient’s condition is available at this time.