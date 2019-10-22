1 person transported following single-vehicle accident in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A single-vehicle accident in Marion County has resulted in one person being transported to the hospital.

According to the Marion County 911 comm center, the accident occurred on East Grafton Road near Colfax. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department said that the vehicle drove over a hill and into a tree.

As a result, one of the vehicle’s occupants was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital by Marion County EMS, according to the comm center.

Valley and Winfield volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.