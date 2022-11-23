BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been transported following a vehicle accident in Marion County.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, an accident with entrapment was called in on U.S. Route 250 near Barrackville on Wednesday at 11:52 a.m.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they reported back that there was no entrapment involved in the incident, however, one person was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital following the accident, comm center officials said.

Responding to the scene were the Barrackville and Farmington fire departments, as well as the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police, according to the comm center.

No further information is available at this time.