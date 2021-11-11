1 person transported in 2-vehicle accident in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A two-vehicle accident in Bridgeport has resulted in one person being transported to the hospital.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call of an accident came in at 9:46 a.m. on Thursday reporting two trucks on West Main Street in Bridgeport near the McDonald’s.

911 officials stated that Harrison County EMS was called for two patients, however, only one has been transported at this time.

The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating the cause of the incident, and the Bridgeport Fire Department was on scene to assist.