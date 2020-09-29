1 person transported in 2 vehicle accident on Good Hope Pike in Lost Creek

LOST CREEK, W.Va. — A two-vehicle accident in Lost Creek has resulted in one patient being transported to the hospital.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the accident occurred at approximated 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon on Good Hope Pike in Lost Creek.

Responding to the scene were the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Harrison county EMS and West Milford Fire Department, according to the comm center.

One patient was transported via Harrison County EMS and the sheriff’s department is performing an investigation into the incident, officials said.

Currently the roadway near the accident is shut down. No further information is available at this time.