1 person transported, multiple lanes closed on accident on I-79 southbound

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — One person has been transported and multiple lanes have shut down as a result of a single-vehicle accident on I-79 on Monday.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communication Center, the accident was originally reported as a single-vehicle roll over with ejection at 1:12 on Monday afternoon which occurred at the 122 southbouth mile marker of Interstate 79.

As a result of the incident, the fast lane of I-79 northbound has been closed, and the middle and fast lanes of I-79 southbound have been closed, according to comm center officials.

Responding to the scene were Bridgport fire, EMS and police, as well as the W.Va. Division of Highways; the Doddridge County Ambulance Authority also happened to be in the area, but has since left the scene, according to the comm center.

The medical examiner was notified of the incident and one patient was transported to UHC as a result of the accident, comm center officials said.

No further information is available at this time.