1 person transported to Fairmont Regional Hospital following vehicle accident in Fairmont

Emergencies
Posted: / Updated:
ACCIDENT WITH AMBULANCE_1533568886054.jpg.jpg

Fairmont, W.Va. – One person has been transported to the hospital following a vehicle accident on Canterbury Lane in Fairmont.

911 officials said the single-vehicle accident occurred on Canterbury Lane around 1:44 on Wednesday morning. Following the accident, one person was transported to Fairmont Regional Hospital , according to 911 officials.

There were no lane closures following the accident, 911 officials said.

The Valley Fire Department, Marion County Rescue Squad, and the Fairmont Sheriff Department responded to the scene, according to 911 officials.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories