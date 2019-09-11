1 person transported to Fairmont Regional Hospital following vehicle accident in Fairmont

Fairmont, W.Va. – One person has been transported to the hospital following a vehicle accident on Canterbury Lane in Fairmont.

911 officials said the single-vehicle accident occurred on Canterbury Lane around 1:44 on Wednesday morning. Following the accident, one person was transported to Fairmont Regional Hospital , according to 911 officials.

There were no lane closures following the accident, 911 officials said.

The Valley Fire Department, Marion County Rescue Squad, and the Fairmont Sheriff Department responded to the scene, according to 911 officials.