1 person transported to hospital following single vehicle accident in Harrison County

GOOD HOPE, W.Va. – One person was transported via Lewis County EMS after a single vehicle accident near the Harrison/Lewis County line Thursday evening, according to 911 officials.

Officials said the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go over the embankment at Good Hope Pike on Route 19 just after 8:00.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

West Virginia State Police responded to the incident alongside Harrison County EMS, West Milford Fire Department and Lewis County EMS.

State Police is investigating the accident.