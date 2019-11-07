1 person transported to hospital following vehicle rollover accident in Barbour County

BELINGTON, W.Va. – One person has been transported to the hospital after a vehicle rollover accident in Barbour County on Wednesday.

According to 911 officials, the accident occurred on Talbot Road in Belington just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials said the Junior Volunteer Fire Department, Belington Volunteer Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, Barbour County Sheriff’s Office and Belington EMS responded to the scene.

One person was transported by Belington EMS to an area hospital and there is no update on that person’s condition at this time, according to 911 officials. The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.

