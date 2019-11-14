1 person transported to hospital when logs come loose from truck, strike vehicle

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — An accident on Route 50 has caused one person to be transported to the hospital.

According to officials with the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, the accident happened when a log truck hit a railroad trestle, causing some of the logs to come unsecured and hit a car driving behind it.

The driver of the car was transported to UHC by Harrison County EMS, and Clarksburg’s fire and police departments responded to the scene, according to officials.

The Clarksburg Police Department is conducting an investigation into the incident. More details will be given as they are received.