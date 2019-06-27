UPDATE: 1 person transported to Ruby via HealthNet following 2-vehicle collision

UPDATE – 6/27/19 4:31 P.M.

Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies said that a preliminary investigation indicates that alcohol may have been a factor into the collision that occurred on Route 19 Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said that a red Dodge was travelling north of Route 19 in Good Hope when it crossed into the opposite lane and struck a white Chevy Equinox head-on.

The driver of the red Dodge was airlifted to Ruby Memorial, while the driver of the Chevy was taken to United Hospital Center via ambulance, according to deputies.

Investigation continues by Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

One lane of Route 19 is still closed, however both lanes were closed while vehicles were moved from the scene.

GOOD HOPE, W.Va. – A two-vehicle collision has sent one person to Ruby Memorial Hospital via HeathNet life-flight service, according to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center.

The accident occurred around 2 in the afternoon Thursday on Route 19 southbound, with a head-on collision being reported. According to the Harrison County CAD log, one vehicle was sent over the embankment, causing the occupants of the vehicle to become trapped inside the vehicle.

A supervisor with the 911 Comm Center said that HealthNet was called in to transport one of the patients to Ruby, while the status of the others involved in the accident has yet to be released.

The roadway is currently closed until the crash can be cleaned up. The West Milford Fire Department, Harrison County EMS and Jane Lew Fire Department responded, with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department investigating the incident.