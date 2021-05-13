1 person transported to UHC after stabbing incident in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — One person has been transported to United Hospital Center as the result of a stabbing incident on Jefferson Street in Clarksburg.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call of a dispute between two people came in from the area of Jefferson Street in Clarksburg.

When officers arrived, they found that a victim had received a stab wound to the leg during the dispute, and the victim was transported to UHC, in Bridgeport, as a result of injuries, according to the comm center.

An investigation, by the Clarksburg Police, into the incident is still ongoing at this time, and no further details have been released.