1 person transported to UHC after stabbing incident in Clarksburg

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:
stabbing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — One person has been transported to United Hospital Center as the result of a stabbing incident on Jefferson Street in Clarksburg.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call of a dispute between two people came in from the area of Jefferson Street in Clarksburg.

When officers arrived, they found that a victim had received a stab wound to the leg during the dispute, and the victim was transported to UHC, in Bridgeport, as a result of injuries, according to the comm center.

An investigation, by the Clarksburg Police, into the incident is still ongoing at this time, and no further details have been released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories