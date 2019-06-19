1 person transported to UHC following 2-vehicle accident in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A two-vehicle accident near Liberty Addition in Harrison County has resulted in a patient being transported to United Hospital Center.

Harrison County EMS, Mount Clare Fire Department, and Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the accident, according to the Harrison County Comm Center. The sheriff’s department is currently investigating the incident.

According to the Harrison County Comm Center, the accident did not block traffic, and the vehicles have been moved to the side of the road to allow other vehicles to pass.

No further details are available at this time. Stay with 12 News for any further updates

