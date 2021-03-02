1 person transported to UHC following a single-vehicle accident

CLARKSBURG, W.Va- One person was transported to United Hospital Center following a single-vehicle accident in Harrison County.

According to Harrison County 911, first responders were alerted about the accident at 1:27 a.m. Tuesday on West Virginia Ave in Clarksburg.

The Clarksburg Fire Department and Police Department; along with the Harrison County EMS all responded to the scene.

There is no word on the extent of the patient’s injuries.

Stay with 12 News as we work to get more information on the accident.