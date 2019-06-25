1 person transported to UHC following auto-pedestrian accident

UPDATE (6/25/19 12:11 p.m.):

ANMOORE, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Police have released additional information about the auto-pedestrian incident that occurred in Anmoore .

According to troopers, the pedestrian was struck while crossing Anmoore Road, and almost reached the curb before being hit by a vehicle.

The vehicle’s driver said that he did not see the woman crossing the road, and no charges are being filed against him at this time, according to troopers.

The pedestrian was transported to UHC, and her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

ORIGINAL (6/25/19 11:25 a.m.):

ANMOORE, W.Va. – An accident involving a vehicle hitting a pedestrian has sent one person to United Hospital Center, according to the Harrison County Comm Center.

The accident occurred around 10:30 Tuesday morning on Anmoore Road in Anmoore, 911 officials said.

West Virginia State Police are currently investigating the accident, but no information on the cause of the accident has been released at this time, according to 911 officials.

The condition and severity of injuries received by the person transported to UHC have not been released at this time.

More information will be updated as it is received.