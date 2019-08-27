Breaking News
1 person transported to UHC following vehicle accident on I-79 in Anmoore

ANMOORE, W.Va. – One person has been transported to the hospital following a vehicle accident on I-79 in Anmoore.

911 officials said the single-vehicle accident occurred on I-79 southbound near mile marker 118 around 7:45 on Tuesday morning. Following the accident, one person was transported to United Hospital Center by Anmoore EMS, occurring to 911 officials.

There were no lane closures following the accident, 911 officials said.

The Anmoore Fire Department and Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the scene. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating, according to 911 officials.

