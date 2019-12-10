UPDATE: Elkins City Hall states, “no apparent threat to public”

UPDATE (December 9, 2019 11:21 p.m.):

According to the Elkins City Hall Facebook page, officials responded to a call in the vicinity of the Seneca Mall parking lot.

The post stated that the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

There is still no word yet as to the conditions of those who were injured at the scene.

ORIGINAL (December 9, 2019 10:24 p.m.):

ELKINS, W.Va. – One person has been shot and another was injured as a result of a shooting incident in Elkins Monday evening.

According to the Randolph County 911 Communication Center, officials were alerted to an altercation that happened at the Tygart Hotel.

Elkins Police, West Virginia State Police, Randolph County EMS, Elkins Fire Department and Randolph County Sheriffs’s Department all responded to the scene.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries at this time.

There is no information as to what prompted this incident. Authorities with the Elkins police have not released any statements at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News as we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.