WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — Part of U.S. Route 50 near Doddridge County High School was temporarily shut down on Wednesday following a two-vehicle accident that sent one person to the hospital.

According to officials with the Doddridge County 911 Center, at around 2:30 p.m., crews were alerted to a head-on collision-style accident near mile marker 50 involving two vehicles.

When crews arrived, they shut down the westbound lanes and took one person to the hospital. The road has since reopened as of 3:18 p.m. and there is no word at this time as to the cause of the wreck.

Crews from the West Union Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office and the Doddridge County Ambulance Authority all responded to the scene.