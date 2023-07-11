SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening following a vehicle accident in Shinnston.

According to Harrison County 911, the accident happened on South Pike Street in Shinnston near the intersection of West Virginia Rt. 20.

Shinnston Chief of Police Jon Harbert told a 12 News reporter on the scene that a driver in a white truck took their eyes off the road to look towards the nearby Mcdonald’s and drifted into the opposing lane of traffic. The driver of a blue truck then attempted to evade the white truck but was unsuccessful and the two collided with one another.

Harbert confirmed to 12 News that one of the drivers was precautionarily taken to the hospital as they were “having some pains.”

Crews from the Shinnston Police Department, Shinnston Fire Department, Lumberport Fire Department, and Harrison County EMS all responded to the call.