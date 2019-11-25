1 transported, 219 southbound lane closed near Valley Head after single-vehicle accident

VALLEY HEAD, W.Va. — A single-vehicle accident near Valley Head has caused the southbound lane of W.Va. Rt. 219 to be shut down.

According to the Randolph County 911 Comm Center, the accident occurred around 10:30 Monday morning, with one person being transported via Randolph County EMS to Davis Memorial Hospital.

The single southbound lane of W.Va. Rt. 219 has been shut down as a result of the accident, and members of Valley Head Volunteer Fire Department and deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department were also on scene, according to the comm center.

Randolph County Sheriff’s deputies will be performing an investigation into the incident, and wreckers on route to clean up the area, comm center officials said.