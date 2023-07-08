CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was transported after a 2-vehicle accident on Interstate 79 South on Saturday.

According to Harrison County 911, the accident was reported around 12:44 p.m. and took place on I-79 South near Mile Marker 119 by Clarksburg. One person was transported, though the severity of their condition is still unknown.

Those who were on scene included the Bridgeport FD, Bridgeport PD, Clarksburg FD, Clarksburg PD, Harrison County EMS, Harrison County SO and Harrison County Administration.

No other information about the incident has been released at this time.

