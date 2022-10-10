An ambulance responds to the three-vehicle crash on Route 50. WBOY image.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after a three-vehicle collision on Route 50 and Maple Lake Road, according to the Harrison County 911 center.

The crash was reported at around 4:30 p.m.

Traffic on Route 50 was at a standstill for about an hour as first responders, including the Bridgeport fire and police departments and the Harrison County Emergency Squad worked to clear the scene.

An ambulance responds to a crash on Route 50 to take one person to the hospital while traffic comes to a standstill. WBOY images.

The 911 center said one person was transported was getting checked out at the emergency room, but the 911 log was later updates saying that two people were transported for injuries.