BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was transported after a car flipped on its side on Interstate 79 southbound between the Jerry Dove Drive and Meadowbrook exits on Tuesday morning.

According to the Harrison County 911 Center, the accident involved one vehicle and was called in at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Bridgeport Fire Department, Bridgeport Police and workers with the West Virginia Division of Highways were on the scene.

Video taken by 12 News crews shows the car flipped, lying on its side in the median of I-79. The accident has since been cleaned up.

The cause of the accident has not been determined by officials, but video shows wet conditions on the road. There have been several other accidents reported on the Harrison County 911 log Tuesday morning.

WV511 shows slow traffic in the area. Click here to see live road conditions.