MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Marion County home sustained some damage in a fire early Monday morning and one of the residents was transported.

It happened on the 1000 block of East Main Street in Mannington. Marion County 911 logs show a call for a structure fire in Mannington came in just before 3 a.m.

911 dispatchers told 12 News that crews were still on the scene at around 4:15 a.m. on Monday working to keep the fire under control.

Officials there confirmed one laceration injury but could not provide any more information.

A neighbor told 12 News that the damage was contained mostly to one room of the house.