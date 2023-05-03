FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was transported to the hospital on Tuesday after a vehicle drove off Interstate 79 and into the woods.

According to a Facebook post from the Winfield District Fire Department, the accident was reported at approximately 4 p.m. on May 2 near mile marker 137 of Interstate 79 North.

The post said that a dark-colored SUV with two passengers veered off the road and crashed into a wooded area. One person was able to get out of the vehicle on their own, but the other person was trapped and crews had to use chainsaws to remove multiple trees to get to the patient.

After they were removed, the person was transported by Marion County Rescue Squad, the post said.

The Pleasant Valley Fire Department and West Virginia State Police also responded.