FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was transported via HealthNet air medical service following an accident in Fairmont.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, a call of a motorcycle accident near Prickett’s Fort was call in on Tuesday at around 3:44 p.m.

When crews with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police arrived on scene, they worked alongside the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department and the Marion County Rescue Squad to determine that one person needed transported to the hospital, comm center officials said.

Due to the extent of injuries, Health Net air medical service was contacted to transport the patient of the incident for treatment, according to the comm center.