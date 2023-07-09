CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman was taken to the hospital after getting into a motorcycle accident in Shinnston on Saturday night.

According to Harrison County 911, the accident was reported around 9:31 p.m. on July 8 and involved a motorcycle that had gone over a hill on Pine Bluff Road in Shinnston.

The driver was transported to United Hospital Center by Harrison County EMS. Also on scene was the Shinnston FD, Lumberport FD and Worthington FD. The incident is being investigated by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

No other information about the incident is known at this time.

