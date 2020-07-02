1 person transported after single-vehicle accident near mile marker 117 of I-79 in Harrison County

ANMOORE, W.Va. — One person has been transported as a result of a single-vehicle accident happening near mile marker 117 on Interstate 79, near Anmoore.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the accident occurred at approximately 1:00 p.m. when a single vehicle struck the “jersey wall,” or the median of the road.

Anmoore, Stonewood and Bridgeport fire departments responded to the scene, and one patient was transported via Anmoore EMS, according to comm center officials.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is being performed by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.