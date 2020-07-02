1 person transported after single-vehicle accident near mile marker 117 of I-79 in Harrison County

Emergencies
Posted: / Updated:

ANMOORE, W.Va. — One person has been transported as a result of a single-vehicle accident happening near mile marker 117 on Interstate 79, near Anmoore.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the accident occurred at approximately 1:00 p.m. when a single vehicle struck the “jersey wall,” or the median of the road.

Anmoore, Stonewood and Bridgeport fire departments responded to the scene, and one patient was transported via Anmoore EMS, according to comm center officials.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is being performed by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories