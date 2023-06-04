GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was transported to the hospital after an accident in Grafton Sunday evening.

According to Harrison County 911, around 7:30 p.m., a truck that was pulling a boat on George Washington Highway struck a Side-By-Side (SxS). As a result, one person was transported to the United Hospital Center.

The Taylor County EMS, Grafton Fire Department and West Virginia State Police reported to the incident.

Nothing else about the accident has been reported at this time.

