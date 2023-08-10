FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was taken to the hospital on Thursday following a vehicle fire that broke out in Marion County.

According to officials with Marion County 911, a Toyota 4Runner caught fire on Holbert Road at around 5:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found that one person had burn injuries that required them to be given medical attention. 911 officials confirmed that the injured person was subsequently taken to Fairmont Medical Center by ambulance to be treated for their burns.

The cause of the fire has yet to be released.

Crews from the Monongah Fire Department, Valley Fire Department and the Marion County Rescue Squad all responded to the scene.