CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was transported after their vehicle hit a guard rail on I-79 North near Lost Creek on Saturday.

According to Harrison County 911, the incident was reported around 2:03 p.m. on July 15. One person was injured in the incident and was transported to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. No other information about the accident has been released by officials at this time.

The respondents on the scene of the accident included Anmoore FD, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Jane Lew FD and Lost Creek FD.

