CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was sent to the hospital on Monday after a collision in Clarksburg involving a Home Depot vehicle.

According to a post by the Nutter Fort Fire Department, the accident on South Chestnut Street near Mount Clare Road was called in at 11:46 a.m. Monday.

The fire department and the Harrison County Emergency Squad both responded to the scene in minutes and found a “2-vehicle accident with heavy damage and the roadway blocked,” said the post. One vehicle was a white Nissan SUV with Home Depot “Home Service” branding, and the other was a silver Kia sedan.

(Nutter Fort Fire Department)

(Nutter Fort Fire Department)

(Nutter Fort Fire Department)

Harrison County EMS transported one patient to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, but the department did not release details on their injuries. The road was cleared in less than an hour, according to the post.