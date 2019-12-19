1 transported in multiple-vehicle accident on I-79 southbound

Breaking News
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A multiple-vehicle accident on I-79 southbound has caused one person to be transported to the hospital and lanes of the interstate to be closed.

According to the Marion County 911 Comm Center, the accident occurred at about 10:24 involving at least three vehicles on I-79 sounthbound near mile marker 133. Valley, Winfield and Monongah volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, and West Virginia State Police assisted, according to comm center officials.

One patient was transported to UHC via Marion County Rescue Squad, and the lanes were later reopened, according to the comm center.

