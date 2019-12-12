1 transported in single-vehicle accident in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A single-vehicle accident on Haymond Highway in Clarksburg has resulted in one patient being transported.

According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, the accident occurred around 12:30 Thursday afternoon on Haymond Highway.

The Clarksburg police and fire departments, as well as Harrison County EMS, responded to the incident which resulted in one person being transported to the hospital via Harrison County EMS, according to the comm center.

The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating the incident. Further details will be added as they are received.