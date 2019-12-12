Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

1 transported in single-vehicle accident in Clarksburg

Emergencies
Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A single-vehicle accident on Haymond Highway in Clarksburg has resulted in one patient being transported.

According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, the accident occurred around 12:30 Thursday afternoon on Haymond Highway.

The Clarksburg police and fire departments, as well as Harrison County EMS, responded to the incident which resulted in one person being transported to the hospital via Harrison County EMS, according to the comm center.

The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating the incident. Further details will be added as they are received.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories