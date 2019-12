Lost Creek W.Va-Crews were on the scene of a single-vehicle accident on I-79 at mile marker 107 in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, the accident occurred at midnight.

One person was transported to the United Hospital Center following the accident.

The Lost Creek, Stonewood, and Jane Lew fire departments all responded to the scene along with the Harrison County Sheriff Department and Annmore EMS.

