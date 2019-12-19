Days
1 transported in single-vehicle accident on W.Va. Rt. 50 westbound

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A single-vehicle accident has sent one person to the hospital on Thursday evening.

According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, the accident occurred at about 4:30 in the evening near Bridgeport Hill on W.Va. Rt. 50 in Clarksburg.

One person was transported via Harrison County EMS to UHC, and the Clarksburg Fire Department was on scene to assist, according to comm center officials.

The Clarksburg Police Department is conducting an investigation into the incident, and more information will be added as it is received.

