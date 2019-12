Clarksburg, W.Va-Crews responded to a four vehicle accident on route 50 at Emily Drive in Clarksburg.

the accident was reported at 11:43 monday night.

According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, one person was transported to the United Hospital Center by the Bridgeport Fire Department/EMS.

The Clarksburg fire department assisted on the scene and the Clarksburg Police Department will be investigating the accident, according to officials.

