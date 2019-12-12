1 person transported via Healthnet after structure fire in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A structure fire Thursday morning at a residence in Clarksburg has resulted in one person being transported via a Healthnet life flight.

According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, the fire occurred at about 7:40, and engines with the Clarksburg Fire Department were dispatched to Pearlman Avenue in Clarksburg.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully involved in a heavy fire, and power lines were down as they worked to extinguish the blaze, according to officials with the fire department.

There were two patients in the incident, and one who was transported via Harrison County EMS to a nearby hospital, according to Clarksburg Fire Lieutenant Patrick Sanjulian. Another man was transported via Healthnet to a burn center in Pittsburgh.

Sanjulian also said that while there were no other injuries, the home is considered a total loss, and a family pet died in the blaze. Also as a result of this incident, coat distributions to Adamston and North View elementary schools, which were scheduled for Thursday morning, were canceled.

The Clarksburg Fire Department will be performing an investigation into the cause of the incident. No other information is available at this time.