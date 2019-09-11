I-79 northbound lanes reopen following single vehicle accident in Marion County

UPDATE: According to 911 officials, both I-79 northbound lanes are open after a single vehicle accident in Marion County.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A single vehicle accident has completely shut down every lane of I-79 northbound.

According to the Marion County 911 Comm Center, a single vehicle crashed around mile marker 142 in the northbound lane of I-79.

No injuries or entrapment have been reported, and no transports are planned at this time, according to the comm center.

Winfield and Valley volunteer fire departments arrived on scene, as well as the Marion County Rescue Squad. Currently, all northbound lanes near mile marker 142 are closer, and wreckers are in route to clean up the scene.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation into the incident.