1 vehicle accident shuts down lanes of traffic on Rt. 50 in Harrison County

SALEM, W. Va- A one-vehicle accident has resulted in both eastbound lanes of traffic to be shut down on Route 50 West in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the accident occurred at approximately 11:39 Tuesday Night at the intersection of Route 50 West and Dog Run near Salem.

At this time there have been no reports of injuries and those traveling through the area are advised to proceed with caution.

The Harrison County EMS, the Harrison County Sheriff Department, and the Salem Fire Department all responded to the scene.

