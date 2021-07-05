1 woman dead, 2 injured in July 4 boating and tubing accident on Stonewall Lake

WESTON, W.Va. — One woman has died and two others were injured as a result of a boating and tubing accident on Stonewall Lake in Weston.

According to information from state officials, the incident occurred on July 4 when two men and three woman, all age 29, were boating and tubing on Stonewall Lake.

During that time, at 6:20 p.m., “the driver swung the tube too close to a rock wall,” which resulted in the three female passengers who were on the tube to collide with the wall, state officials said.

Despite patrol boats being on the lake and arriving to the scene within minutes, one woman died and two other women were flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, according to state officials.

Victims’ names are not being released at this time, and there is no information on the status of the two injured women.

